Michelin Pilot Challenge introduces GS class Bronze Cup for 10-race 2022 slate

The IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge returns in 2022 with a familiar slate of 10 races, all run as companion events to the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The season opens with a four-hour race at Daytona International Speedway on the weekend of Jan. 27-30. The season’s second four-hour race moves to Road America on the weekend of Aug. 5-7, with Watkins Glen International hosting one of the series’ eight, two-hour races on the weekend of June 23-26.

Other two-hour races are set for Sebring International Raceway (March 16-19), WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (April 29-May 1), Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (May 13-15), Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (July 1-3), Lime Rock Park (July 15-16), Virginia International Raceway (Aug. 26-28) and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta (Sept. 28-Oct. 1).

In addition to revealing the schedule, plans were unveiled to introduce a new per-event and season-long Bronze Cup award for participants in the Grand Sport (GS) class. To be eligible, every driver in a GS car’s line-up must be Bronze rated.

The Bronze Cup winners will be recognized on the podium at each event along with recognition and a season-ending award for the highest placing Bronze Cup combination in the championship standings.