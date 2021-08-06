IMSA's 2022 schedule signals a return to normalcy

IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship schedule for 2022 is a mirror image of all it hoped to carry out prior to COVID-19’s impact. With consecutive cancellations of IMSA’s annual visit to Canada and other adjustments made to the 2020 and 2021 schedules as a result of the pandemic, the series’ 2022 calendar is filled with hope that no alterations will be needed and endurance racing fans can settle into familiar events at keystone circuits.

IMSA’s familiar practice of using 12 venues to host its classes – with two specifically designed to showcase its GT racing – and the shifting of some categories at various rounds continues.

The group of 12 world class venues and events that has traditionally populated the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship schedule returns in 2022.

“Five races – the four Michelin Endurance Cup events and two-hour, 40-minute race at Road America scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 7 – will include all five WeatherTech Championship classes,” IMSA wrote.

“Four-class races will be held on Sunday, May 1 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (DPi, LMP2, GTD PRO and GTD); Sunday, May 15 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (DPi, LMP2, LMP3 and GTD) and Sunday, July 3 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (DPi, LMP3, GTD PRO and GTD). It will be the first WeatherTech Championship race at CTMP since 2019 and for the GTD class, will award points toward the WeatherTech Sprint Cup only.

“Three WeatherTech Championship classes – DPi, GTD PRO and GTD (Sprint Cup only) – will compete in the 100-minute Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Saturday, April 9. The 100-minute Chevrolet Sports Car Classic on Detroit’s Belle Isle circuit is set for Saturday, June 4 and will feature the DPi and GTD classes. Lime Rock Park on Saturday, July 16 and VIRginia International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 28 will feature only the WeatherTech Championship GT classes in two-hour, 40-minute races.”

IMSA’s Pro-Am GTD class will be the busiest of the five WeatherTech Championship categories, and the series has opted to continue the qualifying race format at its big pre-season test.

“All told, the GTD class will participate in all 12 races – two of them Sprint Cup-only – with 10 races scheduled for the DPi and GTD PRO classes and seven races each for the LMP2 and LMP3 classes,” IMSA continued.

“The Roar Before the Rolex 24 returns as well on the weekend of Jan. 21-23 and will again include a 100-minute qualifying race to set the grid for the following weekend’s Rolex 24.”

Some of the broadcast plans for the opening race of the season were also revealed.

“IMSA and NBC Sports officials confirmed that the start and finish of the 60th Rolex 24 At Daytona will be televised live on NBC network,” IMSA said.

“The start of the race on Saturday, Jan. 29 moves up to 1:30 p.m. ET with an hour on NBC, while the network also will carry the conclusion of the race with two hours of coverage from 12-2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 30. A complete 2022 programming schedule will be announced later.”