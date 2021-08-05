NASCAR podcast: Michael Waltrip

Michael Waltrip has seemingly done it all — racer, team owner, television, author, and now beer. In this week’s podcast interview, the NASCAR veteran answers questions about:
• His experience running with SRX this summer and the opportunity to race against some of motorsport’s greats
• If SRX scratched any itch of getting into a race car
• How it feels to be in his 25th year of broadcast work and the opportunities he’s had on the media side
• On the critics and if anyone from the garage has ever questioned his opinions
• What Waltrip enjoys about the broadcast side of the sport
• Going from friend and competitor to interview
• What Waltrip identifies as these days
• If he would have done anything differently
• Looking ahead to the last portion of the Truck Series season
Comments