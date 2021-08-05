NASCAR podcast: Michael Waltrip

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

By August 5, 2021 7:48 AM

Michael Waltrip has seemingly done it all — racer, team owner, television, author, and now beer. In this week’s podcast interview, the NASCAR veteran answers questions about:

What led him to start a brewing company

His experience running with SRX this summer and the opportunity to race against some of motorsport’s greats

If SRX scratched any itch of getting into a race car

How it feels to be in his 25th year of broadcast work and the opportunities he’s had on the media side

On the critics and if anyone from the garage has ever questioned his opinions

What Waltrip enjoys about the broadcast side of the sport

Going from friend and competitor to interview

What Waltrip identifies as these days

If he would have done anything differently

Looking ahead to the last portion of the Truck Series season

 

