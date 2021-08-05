Allmendinger set for Watkins Glen Trucks after positive COVID test for Purdy

NASCAR Truck Series competitor Chase Purdy will miss this weekend’s race at Watkins Glen after testing positive for COVID-19. AJ Allmendinger (pictured above) will substitute for Purdy in Saturday’s regular-season finale (12:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1). Purdy, 21, is a rookie with GMS Racing.

“Late yesterday afternoon, GMS Racing driver Chase Purdy tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms,” the team said in a statement. “In accordance with NASCAR protocol and the CDC guidelines, Purdy will not compete in Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at Watkins Glen International. AJ Allmendinger has agreed to substitute as the replacement driver of the No. 23 Bama Buggies Chevrolet. We wish Chase a steady recovery and hope to see him compete at the series’ next event at World Wide Technology Raceway in Gateway.” That race is scheduled for Aug. 20.

Watkins Glen will be Allmendinger’s first Truck Series starts since 2008. Allmendinger has 13 career starts in Trucks, with a best finish of second at Charlotte.

Purdy is 19th in the point standings. His best finish this season is a 15th-place at both Nashville and Pocono.