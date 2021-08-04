Ware and Omologato partner up, starting at Nashville GP

NASCAR and NTT INDYCAR Series driver Cody Ware and Omologato partner together on a year-long marketing campaign, starting this weekend in Nashville, Tennessee at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. Ware, who is usually behind the wheel of the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing entry in the NASCAR Cup Series, will be piloting the No. 52 Nurtec ODT Honda in the inaugural event.

“I’m super excited about the partnership opportunity with Omologato,” said Ware. “Omologato’s brand is recognized all over the world for their unique designs that cater to the true motorsports fan. As a driver, and an avid lover for all things racing, Omologato offers a quality watch that I am proud to represent.”

Omologato, an England-based watch company, offers the world’s largest range of motorsports watches. With over 25 years of watch making experience, each watch from Omologato has one goal in mind; provide an affordable and high-quality watch to the motorsports enthusiast.

“First and foremost I love IndyCar racing,” said founder Shami Kalra. “To partner with Cody at the inaugural Nashville Music City GP is a massive honor. I look forward to working with him for years to come”