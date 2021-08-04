TV ratings: Hungary

While most major motorsports hit pause for the Tokyo Olympics, Formula 1 took center stage last weekend, and continued its 2021 success story in U.S. TV audience, putting up similar numbers on ESPN to what it has been getting all season.

Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix on ESPN averaged an 0.6 Nielsen rating and 964,000 viewers. That’s the highest ever rating for this event, which last year garnered 0.4/703,000 on ESPN, and a tick ahead of the season average of 946K, according to the network.