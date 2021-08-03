Chastain to join Trackhouse on multi-year deal

Trackhouse Racing has finalized its 2022 plans by naming Ross Chastain as its second NASCAR Cup Series driver.

Trackhouse purchased Chip Ganassi Racing last month, which allows it to expand to a two-car team next year. Chastain will drive the organization’s second chartered car, the No. 1 Chevrolet. It is a multi-year deal for Chastain to compete alongside Daniel Suarez in the No. 99 Chevrolet.

“Ross is a young, aggressive driver that we believe has the talent to win races at the Cup Series level,” said Trackhouse team founder Justin Marks. “We think his personality and work ethic will fit perfectly with Daniel as we build our organization for the 2022 season and beyond.”

Chastain currently drives for Chip Ganassi, and already has over 100 starts in the Cup Series competing for various teams. The ’22 season will be Chastain’s fourth full year at the Cup level.

“This is another dream come true for me,” Chastain said. “Trackhouse is one of the most interesting organizations in the garage. The enthusiasm they bring off the track and the program they are building on the track is exciting. Working with Daniel and Justin, however I can, is my number one priority. I know that I can help build our Chevrolets to be as strong as possible.”

“The opportunity we have in front of us is almost hard to comprehend,” Chastain continued. “But I know that our group is ready for the challenge of elevating ourselves to reach our goals. I honestly couldn’t be much happier than I am right now and expect that to carry on through next year and into the future. This is a great opportunity, and I’m ready to keep working.”

Suarez added, “I am very happy with the selection of Ross as a teammate next year. He brings a lot to the table. I am looking forward to start working with him and making our two Trackhouse cars as fast as possible. I know we are going to win races.”

Team personnel and sponsors for Chastain were not announced.