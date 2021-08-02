Take a virtual lap of Nashville with Romain Grosjean

Romain Grosjean, driver of the No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda, takes you on a virtual lap on the streets of Nashville ahead of this weekend’s inaugural Music City Grand Prix.

Drivers of the NTT IndyCar Series will run 80 laps on the 2.17-mile, 11-turn temporary street circuit, which winds through downtown and will carry drivers by Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, and across the Korean Veterans War Memorial Bridge.

Video: Courtesy of Honda Performance Development