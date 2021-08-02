Take a virtual lap of Nashville with Romain Grosjean

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

August 2, 2021

Romain Grosjean, driver of the No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda, takes you on a virtual lap on the streets of Nashville ahead of this weekend’s inaugural Music City Grand Prix.

Drivers of the NTT IndyCar Series will run 80 laps on the 2.17-mile, 11-turn temporary street circuit, which winds through downtown and will carry drivers by Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, and across the Korean Veterans War Memorial Bridge.

