Ocon and Vettel among five summoned to stewards

Race winner Esteban Ocon and runner-up Sebastian Vettel have both been summoned to the stewards over separate incidents that occurred before and after the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Ocon has been summoned because he failed to follow post-race instructions after winning the race, instead missing the pit entry and staying out to drive down the pit straight before jumping out of his car and running up the pit lane. The winner is meant to pull into parc ferme under the podium.

In all the excitement, Ocon misses the pit lane! Our newest race-winner runs to parc ferme 🏃#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/GnPsEYNj4a — Formula 1 (@F1) August 1, 2021

Vettel was one of four drivers summoned for their actions prior to the race during the pre-race procedures. Drivers are allowed to wear “any attire conveying a message in support of the WeRaceAsOne values” during the WeRaceAsOne procedure, but most remove them for the national anthem that follows.

Vettel wore a pride t-shirt in support of the LGBTQ+ community that carried the message ‘Same Love’, in response to an anti-gay law in Hungary that was passed in June, banning the depiction of homosexuality to anyone under the age of 18. The German continued to wear the t-shirt during the national anthem, and told Sky Sports he would accept any punishment and repeat the gesture.

“I heard it’s because I left the shirt on during the national anthem,” Vettel said. “What do you make of it? I’m happy if they disqualified me. You know, they can do whatever they want to me, I don’t care. I would do it again.”

Carlos Sainz — who finished fourth — Valtteri Bottas and Lance Stroll were also summoned over the pre-race procedure.