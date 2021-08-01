Bottas and Stroll hit with five-place grid penalties for Turn 1 chaos

Valtteri Bottas and Lance Stroll have both been handed five-place grid penalties for the next race for triggering two crashes at the start of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

A poor start saw Bottas drop from second to fifth on the run to Turn 1, but in wet conditions he then misjudged his braking point and ran into the back of Lando Norris ahead of him. That in turn punted Norris into Max Verstappen, while Bottas took out Sergio Perez on the outside of the corner, with only Verstappen able to continue with a heavily damaged car.

At the same time, Stroll outbraked himself and tried to cut to the inside of the track to avoid Esteban Ocon, but only succeeded in wiping out Charles Leclerc at the apex of Turn 1, forcing the Ferrari into retirement and also damaging Daniel Ricciardo’s car.

The stewards took a dim view of both incidents, saying that they “took into consideration the track conditions however the driver of car 77 (Bottas) was fully to blame for the collision (with Norris)” and the same wording was used for Stroll.

With both cars that triggered the crashes out of the race, the stewards handed each of them a five-place grid penalty for the next race at Spa-Francorchamps at the end of August, with the two drivers also picking up a further two penalty points on their license.

Both have also been summoned — along with Sebastian Vettel and Carlos Sainz — for failing to follow the race director’s instructions during the pre-race procedure, which states they must remove their t-shirts that carry any personal messaging before the national anthem.