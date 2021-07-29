Hamilton and Vettel take a stance over LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have both taken a stance against recent law changes targeting the LGBTQ+ community in Hungary ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

The latest of a number of anti-gay laws in Hungary was passed last month, banning the depiction of homosexuality to anyone under the age of 18. That comes after another law preventing same-sex couples from adopting was introduced last year — in a country where gay marriage is not recognized — and Hamilton took to Instagram to call the most recent move “cowardly” and call for change.

“To all in this beautiful country Hungary,” Hamilton wrote. “Ahead of the grand prix this weekend, I want to share my support for those affected by the governments’ anti-LGBTQ+ law. It is unacceptable, cowardly and misguiding for those in power to suggest such a law.

“Everyone deserves to have the freedom to be themselves, no matter who they love or how they identify. I urge the people of Hungary to vote in the upcoming referendum to protect the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, they need our support now more than ever. Please show love for those around you because love will always win. Sending you positivity.”

Four-time world champion Vettel wore special trainers carrying a rainbow design at the circuit on Thursday. Vettel was joined by a number of paddock members wearing rainbow items as the race weekend got underway.

“Everybody’s free to do what they want and exactly that, I guess is the point,” Vettel said. “So I find it embarrassing for a country that is in the European Union having to vote or having some laws like this as part of their — whatever, not constitution but… I just think we’ve had so many opportunities to learn in the past and I can’t understand why you’re struggling to see everybody should be free to do what they like, love who they like and it’s along the lines of ‘live and let live.’

“So it’s obviously not for us to make the law, that’s not our role, but I think just to express the support for obviously those who are affected by it.”

Earlier this month, the European Parliament also voted in favor of urgent legal action over Hungary’s new law, saying it breaches “EU values, principles and law.”