Verstappen staying out of Red Bull protest

Max Verstappen says he doesn’t want to get involved with Red Bull’s protest against Lewis Hamilton’s penalty in the British Grand Prix and will focus on on-track matters.

Red Bull has requested the right to review the 10-second time penalty given to Hamilton, believing it to be too lenient after first-lap contact with Verstappen resulted in a 51G impact for the championship leader at Silverstone. An initial hearing to decide whether there is a new element that warrants a review will take place on Thursday, but Verstappen is trying to stay out of the ongoing controversy.

“I don’t have much to say on all the media hype and to be honest I am not interested in getting involved in any of that,” Verstappen said. “I know what happened at Silverstone as I was in the car and obviously I feel a certain way about how my race ended but now I’m just focusing on making sure we are the best we can be on track so we can stay ahead in the championship.

“The team can take care of the official side of things and anything that needs looking into after the crash but my job is the same as always — to be the best I can and try to win on Sunday. I enjoy Hungary as a track and let’s hope there is a little less action on the way to the grid as the mechanics worked some sort of miracle to get my car out for the race last year!”

The Dutchman was checked and released from hospital on the day of the race at Silverstone and has since competed in the Virtual Spa 24 Hours Esports race, something he says was a good test of his comfort level even if it’s only in a simulator.

“I’m a little bruised of course but that’s normal after such a big impact; but I’m training and feeling good. I did a 24-hour sim race this week and it was a good test to see how my body would react to spending time sat in one position and behind screens for a long time, I felt absolutely fine, which makes me feel positive heading into the weekend.”