Action Express dismisses sale rumors

The championship-winning Action Express Racing team expects to continue on its current prototype trajectory for years to come in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. According to longstanding AXR team manager Gary Nelson, the Cadillac DPi-V.R outfit has no plans to sell or wind down the operation.

“We are not trying to get out; we’re trying to get more trophies as far down the road as we can see,” Nelson told RACER. “We are very comfortable looking into the future with the LMDhs that will be here in about a year and a half. And with how competitive it’s looking like it’s going to be, the more valuable those trophies are going to become, and we intend to get some.”

Nelson’s affirmation comes on the back of recent rumors suggesting AXR would be sold to Rick Hendrick, co-entrant of the second Cadillac DPi its runs on a part-time basis on behalf of Hendrick Motorsport. Asked if the team is for sale to Hendrick or any other party, Nelson offered a concise response to the question: “No.”

Winners of the recent WeatherTech Championship sprint race at Watkins Glen, the No. 31 Cadillac shared by Felipe Nasr and Pipo Derani holds a close third in the tight DPi championship. With Felipe Albuquerque as his teammate, Nasr and the AXR/Whelen Engineering team won the 2018 DPi title for Cadillac, and prior that achievement, AXR scored three consecutive championships from 2014-2016 while campaigning a Chevrolet Corvette DP.

Since joining the General Motors racing family in 2013, AXR has become the company’s most tenured representative in prototype competition. And with GM’s expected confirmation of a Cadillac LMDh effort in the coming weeks, the North Carolina-based team is expected to play an important role in the brand’s plans – along with Chip Ganassi Racing – when the formula debuts in 2023.