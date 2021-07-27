Red Bull appeals Hamilton penalty from Silverstone

Red Bull has lodged a petition to review the penalty handed out to Lewis Hamilton in the British Grand Prix, with a hearing to take place on Thursday ahead of the race in Hungary.

Hamilton was found to be predominantly at fault for the collision with Max Verstappen, which resulted in the championship leader suffering a 51G impact at Copse on the opening lap of the race at Silverstone. Verstappen was sent to a nearby hospital for precautionary checks while Hamilton went on to win the race despite being given a 10-second time penalty, leaving Red Bull team principal Christian Horner unhappy at what he perceived to be a lenient punishment.

After revealing the incident would cost Red Bull in the region of $1.8million due to the damage to the car, Horner suggested last week the team might appeal the penalty and an FIA document has now confirmed Red Bull lodged its right to review last Friday.

Both teams have been summoned to a video conference on Thursday at 4 p.m. Budapest time, where up to three team members are allowed to attend.

The document stated, “In accordance with Art. 14 of the International Sporting Code, and following the petition for review by Red Bull Racing Honda, lodged on the 23 July 2021, the Team Manager and such witnesses as the Competitor may request, up to three attendees in total including the Team Manager, are required to appear via video conference (invitation by separate cover) at 16:00hrs CEST on Thursday, 29 July 2021.”

Teams are allowed to request a review within 14 days of the incident, with the FIA’s International Sporting Code stating reviews are admissible if they provide “a significant and relevant new element which was unavailable to the parties seeking the preview at the time of the decision concerned.”

Thursday’s summons will be to discuss whether that new element exists, and if so, then a review of the decision will be granted.

Even if the petition for review is successful, there is no guarantee that it will lead to a change in punishment, as the decision will simply be reviewed with all of the existing information plus the new element.

It is the second petition to be lodged this year. In Imola, Alfa Romeo successfully gained a review of a penalty given to Kimi Raikkonen, but following the review itself the penalty remained unchanged.