RRDC dinner returns at Long Beach honoring Rick Mears

One of the great annual traditions at the Long Beach Grand Prix will return on the evening of September 23 as the Road Racing Drivers Club will host a celebratory dinner with four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Rick Mears as the guest of honor.

The 12th edition of the dinner gathering where 400 or more attendees, including racing legends and today’s stars of the NTT IndyCar Series and IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, will be held at its familiar spot inside the Long Beach Hilton. The RRDC dinner was cancelled last year, along with the Long Beach race, due to COVID-19.

“We at the RRDC are thrilled to be returning to Long Beach to honor an icon of the sport, Rick Mears,” said RRDC President Bobby Rahal, who hosts an interview and storytelling session with each honoree.

“We look forward to finally gathering together again at what has become a strong RRDC tradition, to recognize the legends of our sport.”

Emerson Fittipaldi, Dan Gurney, Parnelli Jones and Roger Penske are among the past honorees of the event. Always a sellout, interested attendees can purchase tickets to the event here and all proceeds go to the RRDC’s SAFEIsFAST.com online driver training resource.