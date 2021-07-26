F2 race-winner Lundgaard tests an IndyCar for Rahal

Formula 2 race-winner Christian Lundgaard tested for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing at Barber Motorsports Park on Monday with the chance of an IndyCar switch this year.

The Dane took part in a private test at Barber that also featured Oliver Askew (see below). Rahal is yet to confirm who will drive the No. 45 car currently piloted by Santino Ferrucci beyond the next race in Nashville.

Lundgaard finished seventh in his rookie season in F2 last year with two wins to his credit after a run of just four points from the final six races hurt any championship aspirations. Remaining with ART Grand Prix this year, Lundgaard has scored two podiums but only two further point-scoring finishes and currently sits 12th in the standings.

The 20-year-old is part of the Alpine driver academy, and the French Formula 1 team has stated that it is determined to promote its young talents to an F1 seat in future. However the works team has already extended Esteban Ocon’s contract and looks likely to take up an option on Fernando Alonso alongside him, leaving the academy members eyeing seats with other teams.

Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou appears to have Alpine’s greatest backing and made his FP1 debut in Austria this year, but it is fellow academy member – and F2 rookie – Oscar Piastri who currently leads the championship. Piastri won the Formula 3 title last year, and the Australian has impressed at Prema so far this season to lead Zhou by five points.

With two fellow academy drivers currently the top two in the standings, Lundgaard appears to be eyeing a chance in IndyCar to show his credentials, and the final three races of the season at Portland, WeatherTech Raceway and Long Beach are a possibility if he can find the funding. However, such an opportunity would mean Lundgaard having to miss F2 rounds in Monza and Russia.