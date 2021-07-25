Baja 500 airs Sunday

Coverage of the four-race 2021 SCORE World Desert Championship continues on ESPN2 this Sunday (July 25) with the premier of multiple airings of the BFGoodrich Tires 53rd SCORE Baja 500, presented by 4 Wheel Parts, which was run June 10-13.

The one-hour special of the popular SCORE race will be broadcast on the World of X Games show on ESPN2 at 11 p.m. ET (check local listings to confirm the time in your region).

Host of the World of X Games show for this 2021 SCORE World Desert Championship season opener is action sports TV announcer/Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame inductee/SCORE Trophy Truck champion racer Cameron Steele. Co-producing the show with SCORE is award-winning BCII TV of Los Angeles. Bud Brutsman is the executive producer.

Over 100,000 spectators spread out along the course, started and finished on the outskirts of Ensenada, Baja California. A total of 240 starters raced in Pro and Sportsman Motorcycles for cars, trucks, UTVS, motorcycles and quads competing in 51 classes. The race ended with a historic victory for one of the legends of off-road racing.

The SCORE season concludes with the Baja 400 on Sept. 14-19, and the 54th SCORE Baja 1000, Nov. 15-20.