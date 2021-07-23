Teams warned over visiting F1 stewards without invitation

Formula 1 teams have been warned by FIA race director Michael Masi that they should not visit the stewards without invitation in future, or risk penalties.

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner both went to the stewards’ room during the British Grand Prix to protest their respective sides of the collision between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen while the incident was under investigation. The situation annoyed Horner, who said he felt it was “unacceptable” that Wolff had gone and that he followed suit to provide a counterargument, but that team members should be banned from doing so in future.

While Masi (pictured at right, above, with Horner) originally said he had no problem with the team bosses providing evidence to the stewards — as they would in a post-race investigation when invited to do so — he has now reminded all teams that they should only be approaching the stewards if requested.

In an email sent to all of the teams following discussions with a number of sporting directors, Masi reminds them that a competitor is only going to be admitted to the stewards’ office with prior approval of the stewards or following a summons being issued.

Anyone who does not adhere to that guidance may be found to be in breach of the FIA International Sporting Code (ISC), with Masi referencing article 12.2.1.i which states: “Failure to follow the instructions of the relevant officials for the safe and orderly conduct of the Event (will be deemed a breach of the rules).”

While a reprimand would be the most likely punishment for breaking the ISC, the list of punishments available extends as far as a disqualification, suspension or exclusion.