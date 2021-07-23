iRacing reveals format for eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series All-Star Race

eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series drivers will fight for a piece of a $5,000 prize pool in the All-Star Race next week at the virtual Nashville Super Speedway. Past champions and drivers who have either won a race or started from pole in the 2021 and 2020 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series are locked into the feature race. Another 23 drivers will fight for two spots in the main event in a separate All-Star Open race.

The evening will begin with the All-Star Open race, a 40-lap sprint with no extra tire sets provided to the drivers. There will be a competition caution at lap 25 to bunch the field up for a 15-lap sprint to the finish.

The top two finishers from the All-Star Open will advance to the main All-Star race, which is split into one heat and a feature. The heat race is another 40-lap race, this time with no cautions. The All-Star feature race will be 60-laps in length with cautions on lap 20 and 45 setting up a 10-lap sprint to the checker. Drivers will be limited to just two sets of tires, including the set they start on, in the feature race.

Apart from the pre-defined cautions on laps 20 and 45, there will be no other cautions in the feature race.

All of the races will utilize NASCAR’s Next-Gen chassis. The winner of the feature race will pocket $3,500, second place will take home $1,000, and third place will claim the final $500 of the pot.

Two drivers, Christian Challiner and Tyler D. Hudson, met the criteria to race but will not be eligible to run as they are now employed by iRacing. Hudson, the 2013 series champion, is now the race director for the series.

All-Star Roster

2021 Winners & Pole Sitters

Keegan Leahy – 1 Win, 3 Poles Logan Clampitt – 1 Win Chris Shearburn – 1 Win, 1 Pole Michael Conti – 1 Win Ryan Michael Luza – 1 Win, 1 Pole Bob Bryant- 1 Win Vicente Salas – 1 Win, 1 Pole Mitchell deJong – 2 Wins, 4 Poles Jimmy Mullis – 1 Win, 1 Pole Ray Alfalla – 1 Win Bobby Zalenski – 1 Win

2020 Winners & Pole Sitters

Nick Ottinger – 2 Wins, 1 Pole Corey Vincent – 1 Pole Graham A. Bowlin – 2 Poles Casey Kirwan – 1 Win Ashton Crowder – 1 Win Kollin Keister – 1 Win Brandon Hayse Kettelle – 1 Win

Past Champions:

Zach Novak – 2019 Kenny Humpe – 2015 Richard Towler – 2010

All-Star Open Roster (Top Two Advance):