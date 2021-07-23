iRacing reveals format for eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series All-Star Race

eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series drivers will fight for a piece of a $5,000 prize pool in the All-Star Race next week at the virtual Nashville Super Speedway. Past champions and drivers who have either won a race or started from pole in the 2021 and 2020 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series are locked into the feature race. Another 23 drivers will fight for two spots in the main event in a separate All-Star Open race.
The evening will begin with the All-Star Open race, a 40-lap sprint with no extra tire sets provided to the drivers. There will be a competition caution at lap 25 to bunch the field up for a 15-lap sprint to the finish.
The top two finishers from the All-Star Open will advance to the main All-Star race, which is split into one heat and a feature. The heat race is another 40-lap race, this time with no cautions. The All-Star feature race will be 60-laps in length with cautions on lap 20 and 45 setting up a 10-lap sprint to the checker. Drivers will be limited to just two sets of tires, including the set they start on, in the feature race.
Apart from the pre-defined cautions on laps 20 and 45, there will be no other cautions in the feature race.
All of the races will utilize NASCAR’s Next-Gen chassis. The winner of the feature race will pocket $3,500, second place will take home $1,000, and third place will claim the final $500 of the pot.
Two drivers, Christian Challiner and Tyler D. Hudson, met the criteria to race but will not be eligible to run as they are now employed by iRacing. Hudson, the 2013 series champion, is now the race director for the series.
All-Star Roster
2021 Winners & Pole Sitters
- Keegan Leahy – 1 Win, 3 Poles
- Logan Clampitt – 1 Win
- Chris Shearburn – 1 Win, 1 Pole
- Michael Conti – 1 Win
- Ryan Michael Luza – 1 Win, 1 Pole
- Bob Bryant- 1 Win
- Vicente Salas – 1 Win, 1 Pole
- Mitchell deJong – 2 Wins, 4 Poles
- Jimmy Mullis – 1 Win, 1 Pole
- Ray Alfalla – 1 Win
- Bobby Zalenski – 1 Win
2020 Winners & Pole Sitters
- Nick Ottinger – 2 Wins, 1 Pole
- Corey Vincent – 1 Pole
- Graham A. Bowlin – 2 Poles
- Casey Kirwan – 1 Win
- Ashton Crowder – 1 Win
- Kollin Keister – 1 Win
- Brandon Hayse Kettelle – 1 Win
Past Champions:
- Zach Novak – 2019
- Kenny Humpe – 2015
- Richard Towler – 2010
All-Star Open Roster (Top Two Advance):
- Garrett Lowe
- Brad Davies
- Blake Reynolds
- Caine Cook
- Jake Nichols
- John Gorlinsky
- Isaac Gann
- Nathan Lyon
- Taylor Hurst
- Garrett Manes
- Femi Olat
- Derek Justis
- Jake Matheson
- Ryan Doucette
- Malik Ray
- Michael Guest
- Brian Shoenburg
- Zack Nichols
- Blade Whitt
- Dylan Duval
- Allen Boes
- Matt Bussa
- Steven Wilson
