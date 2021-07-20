Ferrucci set for RLL return at Nashville

Santino Ferrucci will return to the No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda for the inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on the streets of Nashville Aug. 8.

The 23-year-old Connecticut native has earned top 10 finishes in all four appearances as the third entry for RLL, which is continuing to evaluate driver talent for future opportunities in the NTT IndyCar Series.

Ferrucci’s ongoing presence with RLL comes through the team’s relationship with the Hy-Vee grocery store chain.

“I’m super excited to be back driving for RLL and Hy-Vee,” said Ferrucci, who is testing with RLL this week in Monterey. “It’s going to be an incredible race as it’s our first time racing in the streets of Nashville. The track has an incredible layout that has us racing over a bridge. I have been to the track before on a scooter so I at least know a little about the layout. I’m excited to get the chance to continue with consistent top-10 finishes for the team but I definitely think we can challenge for a win if the weekend goes smoothly.”