IndyCar teams set to begin busy testing period on Tuesday

The teams of the NTT IndyCar Series have enjoyed a brief two-week spell of deserved downtime, but it comes to a close with a busy period of testing set to begin.

It has been nearly full-go since the season started on April 18, with the series running through 10 races through July 4. Now, after the short break following the recent race at Mid-Ohio, nearly half the full-time entries in the field will get back to business on Tuesday as the four-car squads from Andretti Autosport and Team Penske, and the three-car Rahal Letterman Lanigan outfit, descend upon WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Outside of the 10 season-long drivers who will lap the Monterey road course, Santino Ferrucci will join in with the No. 45 RLL Honda.

Then it’s onto World Wide Technology Raceway on July 27 for an 11-car test around the Gateway oval, where four cars from Andretti Autosport, two apiece from A.J. Foyt Racing, Dale Coyne Racing, Ed Carpenter Racing, and one from Team Penske as rookie Scott McLaughlin will be in attendance. The WWTR test will also feature the oval debut of DCR’s Romain Grosjean, who is set to take part in the August 21 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 race just outside of St. Louis.

Top Gun Racing’s RC Enerson is scheduled for a test on July 28 at Sebring’s short course. Then, two days later on July 30, a final test will keep teams busy as Portland International Raceway plays host to eight cars, with two from Arrow McLaren SP, four from Chip Ganassi Racing, and two from Meyer Shank Racing.

The next official race for North America’s premier open wheel championship is the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on the streets of Nashville on Aug. 8.

Once the Nashville event gets under way, IndyCar will settle the 2021 championship with another flurry of races as six events run from Tennessee through the Acura Long Beach Grand Prix on September 26.