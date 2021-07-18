Verstappen released from hospital after Silverstone crash

Max Verstappen has been released from hospital with no major injuries after his high-speed crash at the start of the British Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver was fighting the Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap and the two made contact at Copse, with Verstappen pitched into the barrier on the outside of the track and recording an impact of 51G. Hamilton was given a ten-second time penalty for the incident but still went on to win a thrilling race after chasing down Charles Leclerc, while Verstappen was taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

Verstappen and Hamilton collide! The title rivals come together at Copse, pitching Verstappen into a high-speed crash. The Dutchman was able to walk away but he has been taken to hospital for precautionary checks#BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/ol1s9dRJoa — Formula 1 (@F1) July 18, 2021

A social media post from Verstappen stated he had been discharged late on Sunday night, and Red Bull has now confirmed the Dutchman has been given the all-clear.

“Following a first lap incident at Copse Corner between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix, we can confirm that Max Verstappen walked away from his car and was immediately taken to Silverstone Circuit Medical Centre,” the team statement read.

“Following an assessment by the trackside doctors at Silverstone Circuit Medical Centre, Max was taken by helicopter to Coventry Hospital for further tests and observation.

“We are pleased to confirm that Max was released from hospital at 22:00 this evening, following a thorough medical examination, without any major injuries.

“Max and the team would like to thank the trackside marshals and medical staff for their exceptional care both on-site at Silverstone and at Coventry Hospital.”

