Vettel, Sainz and Russell under investigation after Silverstone Sprint

Sebastian Vettel, Carlos Sainz and George Russell are under investigation following the end of the Sprint at the British Grand Prix.

Vettel’s summons to the stewards is actually for an incident prior to the race, with both he and Nikita Mazepin called to explain why they allegedly failed to follow the race director’s instructions regarding practice starts at the end of FP2. Drivers were allowed to carry out practice starts on the grid after the end of the session due to the nature of the pit exit at Silverstone.

Sainz is also under investigation for the same discrepancy, but faces a separate investigation for allegedly rejoining the track in an unsafe manner at the start of the Sprint, when he had been pushed wide by George Russell. Sainz was trying to overtake Russell around the outside but light contact saw him forced into the run-off area, and the way he came back onto the track is being looked at.

Russell is also under investigation for causing the collision, with Sainz having accused the Williams driver of making a small mistake that ruined his race as it dropped the Ferrari to the back of the field at the time.

Vettel finished the Sprint in eighth place ahead of Russell in ninth and Sainz in 11th on Saturday afternoon, with those positions setting the grid for Sunday’s grand prix. Mazepin was 19th following Sergio Perez’s retirement.

