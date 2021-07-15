IndyCar announces plans for new video games, Esports competition

The NTT IndyCar Series will solve one of its greatest deficiencies by having a new and dedicated console and PC game ready for debut in 2023. Set for the same year where the series will introduce its first hybrid engine package, a new IndyCar game for PlayStation and Xbox platforms, and Windows-based computers will fill a significant void that has existed since the mid-2000s.

As every other major racing series has grown its modern audience through gaming, IndyCar will finally join its rivals and add some form of esports competition that the series hopes to unveil before the end of the year.

“Our partnership with Motorsport Games will bring the fierce competition of the NTT IndyCar Series to a global gaming audience hungry for quality motorsports content,” said Mark Miles, CEO of IndyCar’s parent company Penske Entertainment. “Like the talent and depth of our field, IndyCar’s universe continues to expand and grow rapidly. We know our fans will have 2023 and the debut of this new NTT IndyCar Series video game circled on their calendars.”

Championship contender Pato O’Ward was among IndyCar’s next-generation stars to hail the overdue gaming solution.

“I am super excited our fans will be able to bring the NTT IndyCar Series into their homes with this new video game franchise,” the Arrow McLaren SP driver said. “This is such a great opportunity for fans to connect to our series even more, from watching us on the weekends to playing as us on their favorite tracks whenever they want.”