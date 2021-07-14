NHRA Houston track to close in 2022

Houston Raceway Park will close following the 2022 event, the track announced jointly with the NHRA, which will end a 35-year association with the Texas facility after next season’s final race.

“Our family is extremely proud to have showcased the top level of professional drag racing for 35 wonderful years,” said Seth Angel, Houston Raceway Park track operator. “It’s been a dream come true to meet and work with all the incredible drivers, team owners and NHRA executives who come together each year to entertain the millions of racing fans in our area.”

“We at the NHRA want to thank Houston Raceway Park and the Angel family for their commitment to the sport of drag racing,” said Glen Cromwell, NHRA president. “Our race teams, partners and NHRA officials look forward to celebrating the track as we close out this chapter of NHRA history.”

The NHRA is in discussion with Tulsa Raceway Park, and other venues not currently on the circuit, to fill the spot of the Houston event in future NHRA seasons.

Houston Raceway Park hosted its first national event in 1988. At the time, the 500-acre facility was co-owned by the Gay family of Dickenson, Texas, longtime friends of brothers Greg, Gary and Glen Angel. The Angel brothers then bought out the Gay family’s interest in 2004.

The final running of 35th annual Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals presented by Pennzoil will be held April 22-24, 2022.