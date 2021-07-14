F1 to offer scholarships and apprenticeships to underrepresented groups

Formula 1 has announced it will fund university scholarships, apprenticeships and internships for underrepresented groups to increase diversity in the sport.

As part of the #WeRaceAsOne campaign launched last year, it was announced that non-executive chairman Chase Carey was going to make a personal contribution of $1 million to fund engineering-focused scholarships. Following the publication of the Hamilton Commission’s report on Tuesday, F1 has now confirmed it will be providing scholarships for 10 students from underrepresented groups — including ethnic minorities, women, and those from under-privileged backgrounds — at a number of different universities in the UK and Italy.

Those students will all be part of this September’s intake and will have their full tuition paid for by F1 — via Carey’s contribution — as well as a living stipend. The partner universities will all run an independent selection process to identify the recipients.

On top of that, F1 will provide two long-term apprenticeships for candidates from underrepresented groups beginning in September, with a focus on mechanical engineering, and six internships that will be a mix of short- and longer-term placements across different parts of the company.

“Formula 1 is a global sport with fans across the world,” F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said. “We want to be as diverse as our fan base and that is why we are taking action to ensure talented people from underrepresented groups have the best opportunities to get into, and build, a fantastic career in this amazing sport.

“I am delighted to announce that scholars, apprentices and interns will get the chance to fulfill their dreams in Formula 1 and I know they have amazing futures ahead of them. I want to pay particular thanks to Chase whose generous donation is funding the ten scholarships.

“Our #WeRaceAsOne platform is our commitment to make real change and shows our recognition that we know we must make a positive contribution to the world we live in. All of the teams are committed to this and the work of the Hamilton Commission shows the dedication to addressing these issues across Formula 1.

“Our focus is on Diversity & Inclusion, Sustainability and Community and we will continue to drive forward with our plans to be more diverse, more sustainable and leave a lasting positive impact on the countries and communities we visit. We know we must continue to move forward on these issues and the whole sport is united in doing this in the months and years ahead.”