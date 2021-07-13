Hamilton report shows F1 has more to do - Domenicali

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says the report published by the Hamilton Commission regarding the barriers to working in motorsport that are facing Black people shows F1 has more to do.

The seven-time world champion set up his commission with The Royal Academy of Engineering last year, aiming to address the underrepresentation of Black people in UK motorsport as well as the STEM sector. A 93-page report has been published after months of research that has found only one percent of employees in F1 come from a Black background, and Domenicali says the results and recommendations highlights the need for the sport to respond.

“The Hamilton Commission has delivered a comprehensive and impressive report that shows the passion Lewis has for this very important issue,” Domenicali said. “We will take the time to read and reflect on all of the findings, but we completely agree that we need to increase diversity across the sport and we have taken action to address this and will be announcing more actions in the coming days.

“We want a sport that is representative of our hugely diverse fan base and that is why Formula 1, the FIA and all the teams are working hard to deliver on our detailed plans to create positive change across the sport. There is always more to do and the report will stimulate thoughts about further actions that are required.”

The report has also been well-received by Mercedes, with a statement from the team saying it will be using the recommendations to shape its future.

“We warmly welcome today’s publication of the Hamilton Commission report, ‘Accelerating Change: Improving Representation of Black People in UK Motorsport’,” the statement read. “It is an important piece of research that shines a light on many of the barriers that have contributed to the under-representation of people from minority ethnic backgrounds in British motorsport, and it enriches our understanding of those barriers and how they can be addressed.

“Together with Lewis, we have begun working to build a more diverse and inclusive sport for the future, starting with the Mercedes Formula One team. We are at the beginning of a long journey together to make this happen and we look forward to building on a number of the Commission’s recommendations in the years ahead.”

