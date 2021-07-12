Norris mugged after Euro 2020 final in London

McLaren driver Lando Norris was mugged while leaving London’s Wembley Stadium after attending Sunday’s Euro 2020 soccer final between England and Italy.

“McLaren Racing can confirm that Lando Norris was involved in an incident, after the Euro 2020 final match at Wembley, during which the watch he was wearing was taken,” read a statement issued by the team. “Thankfully, Lando was unharmed but he is understandably shaken. The team is supporting Lando and we are sure that racing fans will join us in wishing him all the best for the British Grand Prix this weekend. “As this is now a police matter we cannot comment further.”

Norris had shared photos of himself at the match via social media. According to British press reports, the 21-year-old was accosted while returning to his car. The event had earlier been marred by ticketless fans forcing their way through barriers and into the stadium. Italy beat England in a penalty shootout after the two teams ended extra time tied 1-1.

Norris is in the midst of a breakout year, and heads into his home grand prix this weekend occupying fourth in the championship with three podiums, including a third at the previous race in Austria. He is the only driver to have scored points in all nine races this season.