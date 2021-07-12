Knaus partners with iRacing for special charity event

Most iRacing special events carry a level of seriousness to them. Teams will dedicate hundreds of hours preparing for the virtual renditions of the Rolex 24 at Daytona or Bathurst 12 Hours. Mistakes in these races are punished as there are no fast repairs — the iRacing version of a refresh button. On July 31, however, that competitive nature will be mostly cast aside in favor of a good cause as iRacing hosts the 4 Hours of Charlotte Motor Speedway, a special event dedicated entirely to charity.

Partnering with Chad Knaus and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the iRacing event aims to raise $20,000 over the course of the event. Those who donate will also be entered to win a prize from a pot that includes the latest sim-racing equipment.

The event will be headlined by a list of celebrity guests that includes Knaus and iRacing executive vice-president Steve Myers. Partnering with Knaus and Myers will be Nick Ottinger, the 2020 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series Champion.

“It was the middle of June, and I was presented by Chad Knaus just asking if I wanted to take part in the event… I told him ‘Yeah, I would be excited to do it,'” Ottinger said.

“I have a lot of experience with Chad on iRacing… so it’s something that’s really good and for a good cause to get to showcase different forms of motorsports coming together.”

Teams will be racing on the Charlotte ROVAL and can choose to run either the Mazda MX-5 Cup, Audi RS3 LMS TCR, Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, BMW M4 GT4, McLaren 570s GT4, or the Cadillac CTS-V.

So far, $4,757 has been raised for the event. Using the Stream to End MS platform that the National Multiple Sclerosis Society provides, drivers can stream their point-of-view during the race as a way to contribute to the goal.

Given Knaus and Ottinger’s connection to Chevrolet, the team will be using the Cadillac CTS-V.

“The biggest thing is to just have fun with it, that’s what I told Chad. You’re obviously trying to improve driving-wise and stuff like that but also just have fun with it because it’s for a good cause,” Ottinger said.

The trio have done a handful of practice session so far and despite the for-fun nature of the event, racers will still want to be quickest. So, who’s the quickest amongst the three?

“Well, we still have to pick up Chad a couple of seconds,” Ottinger said with a chuckle.

Are those full seconds? “Yeah,” Ottinger replied. “Just a couple seconds – it ain’t nothing.”