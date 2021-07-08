NASCAR podcast: Matt DiBenedetto on coping with 2021 frustrations

“Frustrating” is the acknowledged summation from Matt DiBenedetto on his season. The No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing team has struggled to find the same success it had last year when it made the playoffs and contended for race wins. But DiBenedetto is looking forward to what new crew chief Jonathan Hassler will bring to the team, and he breaks it all down this week on The Racing Writer’s Podcast.

DiBenedetto also addresses:

• Understanding things could be worse

• How the fan reaction to him has changed over the years

– How his career has shaped him as a person and if it affects his love of racing

•The influence of the Wood Brothers

• His experience in the TV booth during a recent ARCA race

• Why he and Ryan Ellis started a podcast