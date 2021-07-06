Briscoe's crew chief fined, suspended over lug nut infraction at Road America

NASCAR issued only one post-event penalty following Road America weekend for the Xfinity Series and Cup Series, a one-race suspension for Stewart-Haas Racing crew chief Johnny Klausmeier.

Two lug nuts not secure on Chase Briscoe’s No. 14 Ford Mustang will sideline Klausmeier this weekend. Briscoe, a rookie, rebounded from an early pit road penalty and finished sixth in the Jockey Made in America 250. The result tied his career-best finish in the NASCAR Cup Series. Klausmeier was also fined $20,000.

Michael Cook will serve as Briscoe’s crew chief this weekend in the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.