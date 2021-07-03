Vettel under investigation for Alonso qualifying block

Sebastian Vettel is under investigation for his block on a livid Fernando Alonso in qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Alonso was on his final flying lap of Q2 and trying to advance into the final part of qualifying having been third fastest in Q1, but he found Vettel on the racing line in the final corner. The Aston Martin driver had not been told that Alonso was approaching and was slowing to try and create a gap to cars ahead, so was unable to react quickly enough when the Alpine appeared in his mirrors.

As the pair crossed the line, Vettel was already raising a hand in apology while Alonso gesticulated wildly in anger, swearing on team radio about the incident. Alonso was eliminated in 14th after losing a huge amount of time, while Vettel failed to even start his final lap but still advanced into Q3 where he qualified eighth.

However, both drivers have been summoned to the stewards at 4:50 p.m. local time to discuss the incident, with Vettel likely to be handed a grid penalty.