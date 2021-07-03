Kurt Busch leads, Kyle Busch crashes in NASCAR practice at Road America

Kurt Busch was the fastest driver Saturday in an eventful NASCAR Cup Series practice session at Road America.

Busch topped the charts at 108.875 mph (2m13.849s). He ran nine laps, with his quickest lap being his last.

Kyle Busch, who had been the fastest in practice until the final five minutes, ended up second quick to his older brother but crashed his primary car. Busch spun across the track off Turn 11 and hit the wall with the left side of his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. He will go to a backup car for the Jockey Made in America 250 and start at the rear of the field regardless of where he qualifies.

Take a look how @KyleBusch suffered damage in the sole practice session at @roadamerica this afternoon. 👇 pic.twitter.com/UEHa3QOEtj — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 3, 2021

Busch’s first lap on track was the fastest at 108.658 mph. The crash occurred on his seventh practice lap.

Austin Cindric was third fastest in practice (108.525 mph), Ryan Blaney was fourth fastest (108.499 mph), and Tyler Reddick was fifth fastest (108.476 mph). Denny Hamlin was sixth fastest (108.247 mph) and ran the most laps of any driver (16).

AJ Allmendinger was seventh fastest (108.238 mph), Christopher Bell was eighth fastest (108.227 mph), Kyle Larson was ninth fastest (108.187 mph), and Chase Briscoe completed the top 10 (108.108 mph).

Brad Keselowski was 25th fastest in practice. Keselowski also went for a single-car spin during the session but did not hit anything.

Ryan Preece went off course early in practice, and the excursion through the grass damaged the left front of his JTG Daugherty Chevrolet. He will go to a backup car for the race and start at the rear of the field.

“Just trying to get too much too early, to be honest with you,” Preece said. “That’s probably the best road course car I’ve had for half a lap. … Hopefully, our backup car is as good. Not exactly the way I wanted to start the day.

Back in the No. 78 for Live Fast Motorsports, Kyle Tilley brought the caution out in practice when he spun in Turn 1 and got stuck in the gravel pit. Tilley is making his second Cup Series start this weekend.

A full field of 40 cars will compete in Sunday’s race.

Notable entered at Road America include Allmendinger in the Kaulig Racing No. 16; Cindric in the No. 33 for Team Penske; Ryan Eversley making his Cup Series debut with Rick Ware Racing in the No. 53; and Ty Dillon back with the Gaunt Brothers in the No. 96.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: Group qualifying (two rounds) at 11:05 a.m. ET on Sunday.