Hamilton signs Mercedes extension until 2023

Lewis Hamilton will remain in Formula 1 with Mercedes through 2023 after signing a two-year contract extension.

The seven-time world champion’s future was in doubt earlier this year when he only signed a one-year deal for this current season in February, but in recent months had voiced his desire to stay and to confirm his future much earlier. After confirming that talks were already taking place last week, Hamilton has committed to Mercedes for another two years to encompass the new regulations.

“It is hard to believe it’s been nearly nine years working with this incredible team and I’m excited we’re going to continue our partnership for two more years,” Hamilton said. “We’ve accomplished so much together but we still have a lot to achieve, both on and off the track.

“I’m incredibly proud and grateful of how Mercedes has supported me in my drive to improve diversity and equality in our sport. They have held themselves accountable and made important strides in creating a more diverse team and inclusive environment.

“Thank you to all the dedicated and talented individuals at Mercedes whose hard work makes it all possible and the Board for their continued trust in me. We’re entering a new era of car which will be challenging and exciting and I can’t wait to see what else we can achieve together.”

Hamilton is currently second to Max Verstappen in the drivers’ championship as he goes for a record eighth title, and team principal Toto Wolff says the close battle with Red Bull is one of the reasons the team and driver were so keen to confirm his future.

“As we enter a new era of F1 from 2022 onwards, there can be no better driver to have in our team than Lewis,” Wolff said. “His achievements in this sport speak for themselves, and with his experience, speed and race-craft, he is at the peak of his powers.

“We are relishing the battle we have on our hands this year — and that’s why we also wanted to agree this contract early, so we have no distractions from the competition on track. I have always said that as long as Lewis still possesses the fire for racing, he can continue as long as he wants.”

Mercedes F1 non-executive chairman and Daimler board member Markus Schafer says Hamilton’s influence on the wider company extends far beyond his driving, having been particularly active in fighting for equality and the environment.

“I am very pleased that Lewis Hamilton will continue to race for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team in the upcoming next two F1 seasons,” Schafer said. “Lewis’ ambition and commitment for winning, always striving for improvement, have played an essential role for our team and brand to become as successful as we are today.

“And he is not only a very talented driver, but also a socially engaged and caring person who wants to make an impact in society. Together, we are dedicated to continuing our joint success in the future.”