Another fast start for MSR Acura at Watkins Glen

The No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-05c of Olivier Pla was the fastest car in the one and only practice session for the WeatherTech 240 at the Glen. Pla’s best time was 1m48.813s. Torrential rain, spins, and red flags wreaked havoc on the first half of the session, but times were able to come down in the final 15 minutes of the session reserved for the pro drivers.

Just 0.140s behind the No. 60 Acura was the No. 01 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing DPi-V.R. of Renger van der Zande. Like the rest of the DPi field, that car’s best time was set late in the running. The No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R. of Felipe Nasr rounded out the top three in DPi.

Corvette Racing topped GT Le Mans with the No. 4 Corvette C8.R of Nick Tandy setting a time of 1m58.913s. Seven-tenths of a second behind Tandy was Antonio Garcia in the No. 3 Corvette C8.R.

Splitting the two Corvettes was the LMP3 leader, the No. 36 Andretti Autosport Ligier JS P320 of Oliver Askew who set a time of 1m59.440s. Askew’s lap time was set early in the running and was ahead of most of the DPi cars before the rain eased up. The No. 91 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320 was second quickest in LMP3 followed by the No. 74 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320.

The standings further down the order were messier as most of their track time came when the rain was at its worst. Robby Foley in the No. 96 Turner Motorsports BMW M6 GT3 topped GT Daytona with a time of 2m02.785s, which was quicker than two LMP3 cars and the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR. The two BMW M8 GTEs in GTLM didn’t even bother to venture out onto the track.

The No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC-F GT3 of Aaron Telitz was second in GTD with a time of 2m03.348s. The Compass Racing No. 76 Acura NSX GT3 rounded out the top three with a 2m03.475s from Mario Farnbacher.

There was no shortage of spins and incidents. The No. 01 Cadillac DPi-V.R. spun and hit the wall at Turn 5. The No. 36 Ligier also went for a spin that brought out a red flag.

Rob Ferriol in the No. 88 Team Hardpoint EBM Porsche 911 GT3 R hit the back of the No. 19 GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 of Misha Goikhberg after Ferriol was caught off guard by the slowing Lamborghini. Despite being hit from behind, Goikhberg was given a penalty for incident responsibility.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: Qualifying is set for 5:35 p.m. ET this evening. Rain is expected to play a factor in that session as well.