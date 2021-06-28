Penske crew chief Gordon to retire at season's end

Team Penske crew chief Todd Gordon will retire at the end of the current NASCAR Cup Series season.

Gordon, who has been working with Ryan Blaney and the No.12 Ford team since 2020, announced the news during his weekly appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Monday.

“It’s just one of those things where you look at any life, and there’s several chapters in it,” Gordon said. “It’s been an awesome run here at Team Penske, and really, really happy and fortunate to have the opportunities I’ve had here. But when you look at it going forward, this is my 23rd year down here in NASCAR and 10 years in the Cup Series, and (I) just made a family decision that this will be my last year sitting on the pit box.”

Gordon began his tenure as a Cup Series crew chief in 2012, working on the No. 22 car initially driven by A.J. Allmendinger and then Sam Hornish Jr. When Joey Logano joined the organization in 2013, Gordon and Logano became one of the best pairings in the Cup Series garage. The two won 21 races together between 2013 and ’19, as well as the 2018 series championship.

Now a Cup Series veteran, Gordon has 23 career wins as a crew chief in 338 starts. That includes a victory in the 2015 Daytona 500. Gordon has also worked with numerous drivers in the Xfinity Series, such as Kenny Wallace, Jason Keller, Kurt Busch, and Brad Keselowski, earning seven wins in 171 starts.

“I’m going to make the transition to something else and a new chapter of life,” Gordon continued. “Not sure what that’s going to be, but looking to have a little more family time. I’ve got two daughters, one in college and one in high school, and just blessed with the opportunities I’ve had at this point and looking forward to just making a little more priority out of family time and see what transpires in the future.

“But at the end of the season this year, I’ll be vacating the pit box for the 12 team and trying to make the focus on some of the family things. Family is important… (I) had some of (these thoughts) a couple years ago and just trying to find the timing for it, but felt this was the right time to go ahead and make that transition to the next chapter of my life. We’ll see what that pans out to.”

Blaney is qualified for the playoffs with a win at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The team is eighth in the point standings with nine top-10 finishes.