Meyer Shank Racing Acura falls short on 'best day of the year'

Meyer Shank Racing needed just one more lap to catch and potentially pass Harry Tincknell for the win at the Sahlen’s Six Hours of Watkins Glen, Olivier Pla said after the race that saw victory stolen from their grasps after a late-race full course yellow.

“Dane [Cameron] gave me the car with a massive gap, but that last yellow came at the wrong moment, so I knew what I had to do and after that and that it would be a fuel-saving race,” said Pla.

“I was able to close in on the Mazda at the end, but unfortunately traffic got in the way. We just needed another lap, it’s a shame. The Meyer Shank Racing team did a perfect job and we know what pace we have so we will need to keep it going.”

It would have been a breakthrough win for Meyer Shank Racing, who have struggled to find solid finishes in the first half of the season. The second-place result is even more stinging by the fact that had the No. 55 Mazda RT-24P and No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-05c crossed the line just seconds earlier, the pair would have needed to do another lap – an extra lap that the Mazda would not have been able to do as Tincknell ran out of fuel on the in-lap.

“I am disappointed to come up short after what was a really great day – the best day of the year for us,” said Cameron.

“I am proud of everyone for executing so well today. It hasn’t been an easy year with results, but today was a good showing for us. There was an odd call during the yellow about spacing, so when it stayed green longer than expected, that is when things changed.

“While we didn’t win today, I am super happy with the effort this Meyer Shank Racing team put in today. P2 is good and in a couple days we get to do it again knowing we have a great package. Today wasn’t our day but we will go after it on Friday.”