RTI veteran Norman to make IndyCar debut with Coyne

Road to Indy veteran Ryan Norman will make his return to open-wheel racing with the No. 52 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda at his home IndyCar race in Ohio. A polesitter and race winner in Indy Lights, Norman turned his attention to sports cars with Bryan Herta Autosport and the Hyundai IMSA TCR program in 2020 after competing with Andretti Autosport on the top step of the RTI ladder.

“My goal throughout my whole racing career has been to become an NTT IndyCar Series driver,” Norman said. “So many years of hard work and sacrifices have finally paid off and I want to thank Dale Coyne for giving me a shot to show what I can do in the series. It’s an honor to be able to drive for DCR. They have shown over the years that they have created a great competitive program and I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together. I’m more prepared than ever before to show that I belong in IndyCar and can fight for podiums and wins. It’s time to get to work!”

Norman steps into the same No. 52 DCRwRWR entry piloted by fellow IndyCar rookie Cody Ware, who drove the car to a 19th-place finish at Road America. Norman will join fellow DCRwRWR driver Romain Grosjean and DCR with Vasser Sullivan pilot Ed Jones at the June 2-4 Mid-Ohio race.