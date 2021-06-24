Pikes Peak to stream live on YouTube, Facebook

For the second straight year, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will be streamed live, with “Pikes Peak Live presented by Mobil 1” available free via the Mobil 1 Facebook page and YouTube channel. The broadcast will begin on Sunday, June 27 at 7 a.m., and conclude at 2 p.m. MDT.

Key elements from last year’s livestream will continue this year, including John Hindhaugh once again providing live commentary, special guests, and more limited-edition giveaways for fans of all kinds. Those tuning in early will have the chance to enter to win any of the limited-edition giveaways before anyone else, and have their questions answered by Mobil 1 partners and guests during interviews.

In addition to presenting the livestream, Mobil 1 advanced synthetic motor oil also returns as a technology partner within the Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama division. All vehicles competing in the class rely on off-the-shelf Mobil 1 FS 0W-40, the same motor oil available at Porsche dealers. Continuing the legacy of Mobil 1 factory-filled vehicles claiming world records on America’s Mountain, Bentley will again return with multi-time Pikes Peak champion Rhys Millen piloting a Bentley Continental GT3.