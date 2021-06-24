Pikes Peak to stream live on YouTube, Facebook

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

By June 24, 2021 1:57 PM

For the second straight year, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will be streamed live, with “Pikes Peak Live presented by Mobil 1” available free via the Mobil 1 Facebook page and YouTube channel. The broadcast will begin on Sunday, June 27 at 7 a.m., and conclude at 2 p.m. MDT.

Key elements from last year’s livestream will continue this year, including John Hindhaugh once again providing live commentary, special guests, and more limited-edition giveaways for fans of all kinds. Those tuning in early will have the chance to enter to win any of the limited-edition giveaways before anyone else, and have their questions answered by Mobil 1 partners and guests during interviews.

In addition to presenting the livestream, Mobil 1 advanced synthetic motor oil also returns as a technology partner within the Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama division. All vehicles competing in the class rely on off-the-shelf Mobil 1 FS 0W-40, the same motor oil available at Porsche dealers. Continuing the legacy of Mobil 1 factory-filled vehicles claiming world records on America’s Mountain, Bentley will again return with multi-time Pikes Peak champion Rhys Millen piloting a Bentley Continental GT3.

