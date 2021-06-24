NASCAR podcast: Tommy Joe Martins

Whether you agree with him or not, regardless of whether Tommy Joe Martins is right or wrong, he’s always willing to engage and offer an honest thought. This week on The Racing Writer’s Podcast, NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Martins goes on the record about quite a few things in the world of NASCAR. Martins admits to his concern over the future of the Xfinity Series; if teams are saving money, modeling his team after the Wood Brothers, and so much more.