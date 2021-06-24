Aston Martin F1 to recruit new technical director

Aston Martin will have a new technical director as part of its restructuring that includes Andrew Green become chief technical officer.

Green’s promotion was confirmed a week ago when Aston Martin also announced the arrival of Luca Furbatto as engineering director, and the team has now revealed more of its new structure. There will be three senior positions below Green, with the engineering director role being one, alongside a performance director and technical director.

Tom McCullough will be performance director, having previously been performance engineering director, but now seeing his responsibilities extend to “all the performance areas within the factory.” The new technical director has yet to be announced, but team principal Otmar Szafnauer says the structure is similar to what other teams have in place.

“As Andrew Green takes on this important strategic technical role, I am pleased to outline our new structure that will add real strength in depth to our technical operations,” Szafnauer said.

“In Tom, we have an experienced and talented engineer, who will continue to be responsible for trackside performance as well as the many factory-based performance functions. He is a strong leader, who has contributed a huge amount to the team’s success over the last eight years.

“With Luca Furbatto adding expertise to factory operations, focused on the technical support areas, we have brought in another excellent people manager with great expertise in his areas of responsibility. Both men will report to Andrew Green, as will the soon to be appointed new technical director.

“Everybody at Aston Martin Cognizant Formula 1 Team aims to win grands prix and world championships, and this new and improved structure we have created mirrors that of the most successful teams in Formula 1 today.”