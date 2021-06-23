TV ratings: French GP, Nashville, Road America

NASCAR’s return to Nashville Speedway and NBC Sports got off to a strong start in TV audience. The live telecast of the NASCAR Cup Series race averaged a 1.46 Nielsen rating and 2.6 million viewers Sunday on NBCSN. With a Total Audience Delivery (TV plus digital) of 2.619 million viewers, it was up 8% vs. from the last time NBC Sports’ season coverage opened in June (Chicagoland, 2.428 million TAD).

Viewership also was up 22% compared to last year’s Cup Series average viewership on NBCSN (2.152 million viewers TAD).

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Nashville averaged 1.1m viewers on NBCSN, up 30% and 26% over NBCSN’s average Xfinity Series viewership in 2020 and 2019 respectively. It also ranked as NBCSN’s most-watched Xfinity Series race since Homestead in 2019. Meanwhile the Camping World Truck Series race on averaged 536,000 viewers on FS1, down from the 625,000 that saw the previous week’s round at Texas on the same network.

Formula 1‘s U.S. audience continued its upward climb as 1.06 million watched the French Grand Prix on ESPN Sunday morning. That’s the second-largest F1 cable audience on record and largest F1 audience since the 2019 Canadian GP on ABC (1.13m). Overall F1 is averaging 930,000 viewers so far this year, up 53% over 2020 38% over 2019.

The NTT IndyCar Series race from Road America led into NASCAR on NBCSN Sunday and averaged 807,000 viewers, making it the most-watched IndyCar race on cable since Mid-Ohio in 2016 (which had a Total Audience Delivery of 934,000 for its NBCSN/CNBC simulcast. Overall, NBC Sports says it’s is off to its best-ever season of IndyCar viewership on NBCSN, averaging a Total Audience Delivery of 530,000 viewers across its first three races, up 59% vs. 2020 and 38% vs. 2019.

The Camping World SRX Series averaged a 0.72 rating and 1.2 million viewers for its second weekly outing at Knoxville Saturday night on CBS. That was down a tick from the previous week’s inaugural race (0.8/1.3m).