Jeff Gordon to leave Fox Sports, returning to Hendrick

It always seemed a matter of time before Jeff Gordon took on a more significant role with Hendrick Motorsports. That time now has a date.

Hendrick Motorsports announced Wednesday that Gordon had been named vice chairman of the company. He will be the second-ranking team official behind chairman and team owner Rick Hendrick (pictured at left, above, with Gordon). Gordon formally assumes the role on Jan. 1, 2022.

In his role, Gordon will focus on the organization’s competition and marketing groups. Gordon, who already has a daily presence at Hendrick, will work alongside team president Marshall Carlson and general manager Jeff Andrews. Additionally, Gordon joins Hendrick on NASCAR’s team owner council and will assume the Hendrick Motorsports’ seat on the diversity, equity, and inclusion committee.

“I cannot put into words what Hendrick Motorsports means to me,” Gordon said. “In many ways, it’s my home, and the people here are my family. I’ve never lost my passion for the organization, for our sport, and for the sheer challenge of racing and winning at the highest level. Being part of the competition is where I’m happiest, and feel I can make the biggest contribution to the continued, long-term success of the team.

“Rick and I have a shared vision, which is based on the values he’s instilled, the culture he’s built, and our desire to be the very best in all categories, on and off the track.”

Gordon drove for Hendrick from 1992 until he retired from full-time competition following the 2015 season. Driving the No. 24 Chevrolet, Gordon won 93 races and four championships. During his Cup Series career, Gordon won every major NASCAR Cup Series race. Gordon became an equity owner of Hendrick Motorsports in 1999 and remains Hendrick’s only partner.

“Jeff and I have talked about this for many years, and I feel it’s a natural evolution for him and our company,” said Hendrick. “I’ve always been impressed with his business instincts. On some level, he’s been involved in every major decision we’ve made over the last two decades, and his influence has continued to grow since he stopped driving. He understands our culture, our values, and the importance we place on our people and our partnerships.

“I love racing and competing, and Jeff is the only person I know who hates to lose as much as I do. I feel great physically and have no plans to go anywhere anytime soon, which is exactly why it’s the right time. In the years to come, I couldn’t be more energized about working arm-in-arm with him and cementing the future of Hendrick Motorsports together.”

Gordon will leave his broadcast duties with Fox Sports at the end of the year. Gordon has served as an analyst with Fox Sports since 2016.

“I cannot thank the entire Fox Sports family enough for the incredible opportunity I’ve had over the past six seasons,” Gordon said. “I’ve come to truly appreciate the responsibility of bringing the sport to our fans and the tremendous work that goes into our broadcasts each and every week. I’m certainly going to miss it, but I will forever be grateful to Fox for the experience and for the trust they’ve placed in me. It’s been a privilege to work with such a talented group of people.”

“Just like he did on the track, Jeff distinguished himself as an all-time winner on our Fox Sports team,” said Eric Shanks, chief executive officer & executive producer of Fox Sports. “While we are sad to see him go, everyone at Fox Sports wishes Jeff nothing but continued success.”