Dallenbach sets Open Wheel qualifying record at Pikes Peak

Records fell in every division in the second day of qualifying for Sunday’s Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Paul Dallenbach bested his own former fast qualifying time in the Open Wheel division. Likewise, Randy Pobst in the Exhibition group beat his previously-established top qualifying time by two seconds. Tanner Foust toppled Travis Pastrana’s record in the one-make Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama division.

Open Wheel

Paul Dallenbach, 2006 PVA-003 Dallenbach Special – 3m52.497s*

Former record: Paul Dallenbach, 2019 – 3m52.860s

Codie Vahsholtz, 2013 Ford Open – 3m52.880s

Dan Novembre, 2016 Novembre KMHRAL Special – 4m07.674s

‌Exhibition

Randy Pobst, 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid – 4m10.342s*

Former record: Randy Pobst, 2020 – 4m12.429s

Daijiro Yoshihara, 2018 Tesla Model 3 – 4m:15.653s

Nick Robinson, 2017 Acura NSX – 4m18.176s

Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama

Tanner Foust, 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport – 4m21.277s*

Former record: Travis Pastrana, 2018 – 4m22.736s

George Hess III, 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport – 4m34.164s

Kathryn Mead, 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport – 4m40.253s

*qualifying record

The Pikes Peak Open group stepped up to the middle section to make their practice runs from Glen Cove to 16 Mile.

On the upper section, the Unlimited and Time Attack 1 divisions practiced at altitude. These two divisions move to the lower section on Thursday for qualifying.

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

First staged in 1916, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is the second oldest race in America. The invitation-only event, often referred to as “The Race to the Clouds,” is held annually on the last Sunday of June on Pikes Peak – “America’s Mountain,” near Colorado Springs, Colo. The famous 12.42-mile course consists of 156 turns, boasts an elevation gain of 4,725 feet and reaches a finish line at 14,115 feet above sea level.