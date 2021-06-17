GMS Racing headed for NASCAR Cup in 2022

GMS Racing announced Thursday it is seeking sponsorship in anticipation of making its debut in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022. Specific details such as driver and race schedule remain to be determined.

“GMS is always looking forward, and I believe this is the next step for the team in that process,” said team owner Maury Gallagher. “We have the goal to be a championship-caliber team in any series in which we compete, and I am excited to watch the team grow in the coming years.”

GMS joins Kaulig Racing as the latest team making plans to move into the premier series. With the Next Gen race car on the horizon, it has enticed team owners to join the fold. Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan (23XI Racing) did so this season, as did B.J. McLeod and Matt Tifft (Live Fast Motorsports), and Justin Marks with Pitbull (Trackhouse Racing).

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller are also exploring the possibility of Cup Series racing with JR Motorsports. However, Miller said recently the earliest would be 2023 if it did happen.

GMS Racing has competed in various series across the sport. Formed in 2014, GMS Racing has found success in the ARCA Menards Series, Camping World Truck, and Xfinity Series. The team is currently fielding five trucks.

Gallagher has earned championships in the ARCA Menards (2015), ARCA East (2019, ’20), and Truck Series in 2016, and ’20 (with Sheldon Creed, pictured above).

“GMS has always risen to the occasion and proven that we are a team capable of competing at every level of this sport,” said team president Mike Beam. “We have been preparing to make this step, and with the addition of the Next Gen car in 2020, this seemed like the perfect opportunity to make the move.”