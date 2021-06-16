Hunter-Reays establish oncology nursing student fund

Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is the recipient of a new charitable project created by Ryan and Beccy Hunter-Reay. The Andretti Autosport driver and his wife (pictured above) have formed the Hunter-Reay Family Endowed Nursing Scholarship Fund with NSU, and is focused on providing scholarships to students focusing on caring for cancer patients through NSU’s Ron and Kathy Assaf College of Nursing.

It’s the latest in the Hunter-Reay’s ongoing efforts to raise funds in support of cancer research through their Racing For Cancer charity.

“This scholarship gift will help attract the best and brightest students who are interested in oncology nursing,” said NSU development director Shari Meehan. “Racing for Cancer, Ryan and Beccy’s charity, together with partner AutoNation, share our vision and core values to train competent and confident nurse leaders who will transform the delivery of nursing care in our communities and beyond. We are very grateful for their steadfast partnership and support over the years. Everyone here extends sincere thanks for their generosity and support.”

Proud to announce the @RacingForCancer Hunter-Reay Family Endowed Nursing Scholarship Fund w/ @NSUFlorida to support students at the Ron & Kathy Assaf College of Nursing w/ an interest in oncology. My mom would be so proud to know her legacy lives on. https://t.co/X1VnObmZI0 pic.twitter.com/7CdSYbY0cb — Ryan Hunter-Reay (@RyanHunterReay) June 15, 2021

The loss of Hunter-Reay’s mother Lydia to cancer spurred her son into action, and to date, more than $4 million has been raised and distributed since RFC was formed in 2010.

“Nearly 28 million people worldwide are battling some form of cancer,” Hunter-Reay said. “Our goal with Racing for Cancer is to help make the world cancer free. We believe that investing in nursing students committed to our cause ensures that our efforts will continue for years to come. My mother would be so proud to know that her legacy lives on in nurses who serve the cancer community throughout the world.”