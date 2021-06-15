VeeKay in doubt for Road America after bicycle accident

One of the age-old dangers to motor racing drivers has reared its head after Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay suffered injuries while training on his bicycle. The Dutchman, holding fifth in points for ECR with the No. 21 Chevy, is likely to undergo surgery to repair the broken bone.

“Yesterday, Ed Carpenter Racing driver Rinus VeeKay was involved in an accident on a cycling trail during a training ride,” ECR said in a statement. “He sustained a clavicle injury and is currently being treated by IndyCar’s medical staff. VeeKay is in good spirits and has no other injuries. VeeKay’s participation in this weekend’s NTT IndyCar Series event at Road America is pending and more updates will be released when available.”

With VeeKay’s injury, IndyCar has two drivers who could miss the Road America round. Arrow McLaren SP’s Felix Rosenqvist was released from the hospital Sunday morning after his heavy crash required an overnight stay for observation, and as a result former AMSP driver Oliver Askew was drafted in to pilot the No. 7 Chevy. Although engine issues blighted Askew’s return to IndyCar, he performed well and could be a candidate to step in again for Rosenqvist if he needs more time to recover, or for VeeKay at ECR.

VeeKay scored his first career victory last month in the GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.