MSR unveils Castroneves' Transcard livery for Nashville

Helio Castroneves will have a new color scheme to accompany his IndyCar return at the inaugural Music City Grand Prix on the streets of Nashville on August 8th.

The newly-minted four-time Indy 500 winner will carry a blue livery saluting primary sponsor Transcard on the No.06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda for the race, which will be the second of his six-race 2021 program with the team.

“We’re so excited to have Transcard on board with us for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix,” said team co-owner Mike Shank. “With Transcard’s home based in Chattanooga, we’re really hoping to deliver some good results for them on the home turf. We’re also excited to join Transcard in the fan event next month and get a head start on what will be one of the biggest IndyCar events of the season.”

Following Nashville, Castroneves will contest the IMS road course, Portland, Laguna Seca and the season-finale at Long Beach.