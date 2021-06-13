Chastain penalized ahead of All-Star Open

Ross Chastain’s Chip Ganassi Racing team has been penalized ahead of the All-Star Open at Texas Motor Speedway (6 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1).

During pre-race inspection, it was found that the aero duct parts and/or aero duct open on No. 42 Chevrolet did not conform to NASCAR rule specifications. Per NASCAR rules:

20.4.2.d – For NA18D Events, the approved CAD files are the files included below in addition to the approved OEM CAD files. Body components must also conform to the nominal size, drawing number, and part number as outlined in: Table 20.4.2.d NA18D Events. Aero Ducts.

20.4.4.a – For NA18D Events, aero duct openings must conform to the CAD files: Chevrolet Aero Duct Hole Pattern.

The team has been fined $25,000, and crew chief Phil Surgen has been ejected from the event. Chastain will start the All-Star Open at the rear of the field.

Chastain is one of 22 drivers looking to advance into the All-Star Race. He was slated to start from the fifth position. If a driver wins one of the three segments during the Open, they will lock into the All-Star Race. A fourth driver will lock in through the fan vote.