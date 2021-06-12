Mazda leads Detroit warm-up session

Race day at Detroit’s Belle Isle Park greeted the IMSA competitors with sunny skies and 85-degree temperatures for the morning warm-up ahead of this afternoon’s Chevrolet Sports Car Classic. Harry Tincknell was fastest in the 20-minute session, turning a lap of 1m21.783s in the No. 55 Mazda Motorsports RT-24P.

Dane Cameron was second, +0.136s in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian Sirius XM Acura ARX-05 — similar to the car he and co-driver Juan Pablo Montoya drove to victory in the most recent IMSA race at the temporary circuit two years ago, fielded by Team Penske.

Tristan Vautier was third, +0.340s in the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R, fastest of the three Cadillacs.

The race showcases the DPi class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in the fourth round of the season. Also included is the second round of the Sprint Cup for the GT Daytona class, while the two Corvette Racing C8.Rs will race as an exhibition for the GTLM category.

Jack Hawksworth was fastest in GTD, 1m30.494s in the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3, followed by Bill Auberlen, +0.183s in the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3.

The two Corvettes ran limited laps and were at the bottom of the chart, led by Tommy Milner, 1m35.683s.

The lone car not to participate was the No. 75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Kenny Habul and Mikael Grenier.

UP NEXT: The 100-minute Chevrolet Sports Car Classic takes the green flag at 5:10 p.m.